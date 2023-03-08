Shropshire horsewoman avoids roads after fatal crash
A woman says she avoids riding on the road after her horse was hit by a lorry and died.
Laura Wilson lost Reggy on 14 June after the vehicle struck and broke his back leg on the A49 near Hadnall, north of Shrewsbury.
The animal bolted to nearby woods and was later euthanised by a vet on the scene.
"Please respect everyone and their horses as individuals and please slow down," Ms Wilson said.
The horsewoman, who suffered concussion and bruising in the incident, urged motorists to give riders space.
"Wide is more important than slowing down - give us the room. We don't want to be there as much as much as you don't want us there," she said.
The Highway code advises motorists to overtake horse riders at speeds under 10mph (16kmh), and allow up to 2 metres (6.5ft) of space.
Ms Wilson said she was riding on the verge in a high-vis jacket when the lorry approached at speed, unsettling Reggy.
"I chose the verge for room for myself so that when they passed me at the right distance I had more room," she said. "[He] didn't spook, didn't jump out. He just turned so his back leg was on the road."
Ms Wilson now uses a trailer to transport horse Puzzle to trails, or rides out in nearby woods to stay safe.
"I try to stay away from the roads all together. I trust my horses, but I don't trust other people," she said. "Puzzle is bombproof in traffic but I couldn't say that, if a car came too close too quickly it wouldn't unsettle him."
"It's a shame because I've only got 500 yards to cross that road and I'm on a really nice bridleway. But it's just difficult - you have to cross awful roads to get to a place that's meant for your horse."
The director of the Kenilworth-based British Horse Society, Alan Hiscox, said: "Our thoughts go to the rider and owner who lost their horse in Shrewsbury last June, as well as all those who have been involved in similar, tragic incidents. It's truly awful to see that horses continue to be killed and injured on roads across the UK - 69 horses died on our roads in 2022 alone."
"We are asking all drivers to adhere to our Dead Slow campaign messages, which are in line with the Highway Code.
"This includes slowing down to a maximum of 10mph and passing the horse wide and slow, with at least two metres distance."
West Mercia Police confirmed it had received a report of a collision between a lorry and horse on the A49 near Hadnall just after 12:30 BST on 14 June.
