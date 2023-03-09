Woman with sight loss draws confidence from Crufts
A visually impaired woman says putting her dog in show has changed her life by giving her a focus beyond health.
Amy Bishop, 20, from Weston Lullingfields in Shropshire, began losing her sight to a neurological condition called visual snow syndrome at the age of 11.
But after getting her pet Bertie, now 20 months old, she said she had a new-found independence and confidence.
The pair are now set to compete at the renowned Crufts dog show.
But it follows a period in which Ms Bishop's hopes of getting a Guide Dog were dashed.
The charity says recipients must be able to walk for about 40 minutes each day, and be fit enough to care for a young, active assistance animal. At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, however, Ms Bishop, who has multiple chronic illnesses, experienced a decline in health.
She explained: "I was heartbroken because throughout being ill, I spent a lot of time in the house and in bed, just because of how ill I was, so I always used to think I would have a guide dog and it would give independence.
"So to hear the news that 'no, you're not going to have a guide dog', I thought that was kind of the end, it was devastating."
When she began new treatment, which improved her health, her family instead began researching dog breeds that might suit her needs in terms of temperament and size, and they came across the Cesky Terrier.
From there, Amy met Bertie and said her life changed forever.
"For me, it feels like someone's not caring for me, I'm caring for him, which is a lovely feeling because you can feel quite helpless with a chronic illness," she explained.
Ms Bishop was then introduced by Bertie's breeder to dog shows, which she says have given her a new focus - and are something at which Bertie excels, winning two best-in-breed prizes as a puppy and also a reserve best-puppy-in-show award.
"We both love it," she said.
"It gives me something other to focus on than my health... it has improved my confidence, I have met new people, I didn't have any friends before."
"The focus is usually on my visual impairment... but now it is about the dog not me."
The pair have qualified for Crufts, to be held at the NEC near Birmingham from 9 to 12 March.
She said: "I never thought I would get there, from looking back four years ago to how ill I [was], to not even being able to look after a dog, to getting to Crufts - it has been a journey.
"I always say as long as we go around the ring the right way, I will be pleased."
