Budget: Shropshire family's dread over Chancellor's announcement
- Published
A mum who had to borrow from relatives to pay for food last month said she was dreading what the forthcoming Budget will mean for her family.
Leah Callaghan, from Shropshire, said her daughter's nursery fees had risen and if the energy price cap was lifted they would have to find an extra £120 a month.
"I feel you just can't win. I don't know what else we can do," she said.
The government has previously said all help for bills is under review.
"We're worried. It's got tougher. We're supposed to be a wealthy country but it just doesn't feel like it," Ms Callaghan, 39, added.
Last month, she said they did not have enough for essentials and her father lent them £100.
Nursery fees
"We did not have enough to put food on the table," she said.
"We're just about breaking even with the support. I'm doing overtime where I can but then we had our nursery bill through, which had gone up by £8 a day.
"I would work more, but we cannot afford to pay to have our daughter in nursery any more."
Typical household energy bills are set to rise to £3,000 a year from April, but calls have been made for the government to retain its current level of support so they stay at £2,500.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to date has declined to extend support, but experts have suggested it is increasingly likely it will be maintained with a possible announcement at the Budget on 15 March.
Ms Callaghan, from Shifnal, works three and a half days a week as an HR Consultant in Wolverhampton and her partner Stewart a full-time gas surveyor for a housing association.
The couple earn too much to qualify for Universal Credit, but do receive a monthly child benefit payment of £87 and £2,000 annual childcare allowance.
She said in December they had resorted to selling items they own on Facebook Marketplace or Vinted, but with a nursery fee increase and a looming energy cap lift, are not sure how they will continue to pay bills.
The family will have to prioritise bills going forward and perhaps consider a payment plan with their energy provider, she said.
"You can't go to prison for not paying for your energy, but you can for non-payment of council tax," she added.
She said they already food bills by forgoing more expensive meals, batch cooking and prepping to make food last longer.
"We're dreading the Budget, there can't be anything in it for us," she added.
"We're just going to have to keep working and accept we're not getting much out of our salaries."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk