Telford warm space bringing people together earns praise

Rajash Mehta
A warm space at a Sikh Gurdwara has been praised for bringing people from different backgrounds together.

Rajash Mehta, mayor of Telford, said the diversity of the communities helped by the Hadley Warm Space was "unbelievable".

One of the organisers, Sherel Fikes, said: "People tend to think it's a religious building, but people just come and have had a fantastic time.

"It's not just about Sikhism, it's about everybody," she added.

She said it was "humbling" to see the range of religions represented at the weekly gatherings on Mondays.

The Telford mayor awarded the warm space the local authority's Building Bridges plaque for going above and beyond in the community.

Ken Quest from Hadley said he went to the Gudwara to "play games and have a chat".

Alan Bennett added: "The warm space is ideal because you get families who probably can't afford to eat a lot of food or buy food because the prices going up."

Volunteers make food for the guests

Joy Scott said: "We have lots of food and it's warm and loving and caring and I think nowadays we need to care about one another."

Her friend Gillian Berry comes with her every week, bringing crumble and cakes and said the warm bank did everything possible to make people comfortable.

She said: "My granddaughter comes with us now every week, obviously she doesn't have the spicy stuff, so they'll do her a sandwich or a toastie."

