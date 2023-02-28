Man jailed for attack after Telford football match
A man has been jailed for an attack on a football fan that left him with a brain injury.
Lee Boyce, 54, of Violet Road, London, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for inflicting grievous bodily harm.
His co-accused, Leyton James, 29, of Wood Norton Road, Stibbard, Norfolk, was handed a 12-month community order for assault by beating.
The pair struck in Wellington, Shropshire, on 23 March 2019.
Their attack happened after an FA Trophy semi-final match between Leyton Orient and home side AFC Telford United, West Mercia Police said.
Boyce and James pleaded guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday and were banned from attending football matches for the next five years.
Det Sgt Andy Dawson condemned the "unprovoked and senseless" attack and praised the bravery of the male victim, a Telford supporter who had been watching the game.
"The attack has had a long-lasting impact on the victim, who has been incredibly brave throughout," he said.
"Football should be a safe and inclusive sport for all to enjoy.
"Thankfully, incidents like this are rare in our area, but I hope that this sentence, and the accompanying football banning orders, show that this behaviour will not be tolerated."