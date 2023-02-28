School bereavement lessons petition backed by 10,000
A petition calling for schools to help pupils "understand death as a part of life" has hit over 10,000 signatures.
Bridgnorth funeral director John Adams, who lost his mother when he was 12, helped launch it.
The government said it responds to petitions that receive more than 10,000 signatures.
It added current guidance made clear teachers should be aware of adverse experiences, including bereavement.
The parent of someone under 18 dies every 22 minutes in the UK, according to Child Bereavement UK.
But Mr Adams, who is also president of the National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD), said he thought the teaching was "equally as important for the children that don't lose somebody, just so they understand what's going on in that classroom".
The NAFD said its members often had to act as counsellors.
'Empower'children
The Bridgnorth funeral director, from Perry & Phillips, said: "I'm already in talks with Parliament, the minister for schools and they are open to dialogue.
"So it's just now about moving forward to the next steps now, so it's a compulsory session in all classrooms over the UK."
The petition said schools "should be required to provide age-appropriate education to help children understand death as a part of life, as part of compulsory relationships education".
Mr Adams, who has also raised the issue of bereavement lessons with King Charles, said: "Let's empower them at a young age and give them the tools which should help see them through the rest of their lives."
The Department for Education said it had provided training and support to schools and colleges "in how best to respond to bereavement and loss through our education recovery schemes".
"Our compulsory Relationships, Sex and Health Education guidance makes clear that teachers should be aware of adverse childhood experiences, including bereavement, and understand when and how these may affect their pupils," a spokesperson said.
It would continue to monitor the national implementation of the lessons which will inform a review of the statutory guidance next year.
