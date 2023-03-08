Family's pride on 150th anniversary of first international goal
On 8th March 1873, the first goal was scored in international football by a man who never played for England again.
William Kenyon-Slaney would have been better known at the time as a Colonel in the Grenadier Guards, and later as the MP for Newport, Shropshire.
But his home town of Shifnal believes the goal's 150th anniversary should be celebrated and a church has worked with his family to mark the occasion.
His relatives said they were "thrilled" at the interest in his achievement.
William Kenyon-Slaney was born in Rajkot, India, in 1847, and was the son of a British cavalry captain.
The family moved to Shropshire when he was a child and he went to school at Eton, aged 13.
His great-grandson Rupert Kenyon-Slaney said: "From the very, very, beginning he displayed an extraordinary aptitude at football.
"From his very first term he was playing in his house team with 18-year-olds."
His sporting triumphs were documented by the school, including a victory in the House Cup in a team which included his friend Hubert Parry, who would later compose the music for Jerusalem.
He took his love of football and cricket to the Grenadier Guards which he joined in 1867.
Rupert Kenyon-Slaney said his great-grandfather "saw sport as a way of keeping everybody active and occupied".
"He was a huge believer that that sort of helped keep the men busy when they were in barracks, particularly in London," he said.
Football historian Andy Mitchell said William Kenyon-Slaney played in an England trial match in 1873, and was "renowned as a speedy dribbler and powerful on the ball".
He was chosen to represent England in the key match against Scotland at London's Oval after the first official international match between the teams ended in a goal-less draw the previous year.
One account from the time said he was selected because of an injury to T C Hooman, who played in the same London side, Wanderers.
Mr Mitchell said the match was "pretty low" key and only reported in the sporting press, but the two nations had a "real rivalry".
But an account of the game held by the National Football Museum, said the popularity of football led to a much larger than expected crowd.
A heavy rain shower before the match thwarted attempts to take an England team photo however.
The account said England made the stronger start and during the first half "the ball was cleverly directed by Capt Kenyon-Slaney and the Scotch goalkeeper failed to prevent it passing between the posts, as it was just slipper enough from the recent rain to elude his grasp".
In the second half Kenyon-Slaney scored a second goal, "by a clever kick from his left foot" which would become the first winning goal in international football, as England went on to a 4-2 victory.
But despite a successful career with two of the biggest clubs of the time, Wanderers and Old Etonians, and five FA Cup wins, Kenyon-Slaney never played for England again.
"Almost certainly military duties came first," Mr Mitchell said. "These guys could have a very busy life."
He also noted there was a big turnover in players for England and Scotland, with the international matches played just once a year and by the 1880s "the game had been transformed out of recognition" with the rise of the northern, working class teams.
Rupert Kenyon-Slaney said it was notable in a 150-page biography of his great-grandfather, published in 1909, only five lines were devoted to his football career.
"So that sort of says it all, in that it certainly wasn't appreciated during his lifetime, quite what that achievement was going to become," he said.
"He certainly should be celebrated as the scorer of the first international goal, but beyond that think you would be struggling to describe him as a significant contributor to the game."
Rupert Kenyon-Slaney, who still lives in the family home near Shifnal, added they were "incredibly proud of his achievements".
Local vicar, Reverend Chris Thorpe, said when he was first told of the goal, "we checked it out with the local football club and nobody knew, neither did local FA."
After doing some research and talking to the family, a service of celebration was held at St Andrew's on Sunday, to mark the goal and an exhibition to document the history of football in the area was put together.
A special match will be held in May to raise money for charity.
Mr Kenyon-Slaney believes his great-grandfather would have probably liked to have been remembered for his passion for Shropshire and his work for constituents as an MP.
But he added the family was very pleased William Kenyon-Slaney was being recognised for his landmark goal.
