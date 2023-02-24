Woman mistakenly eats crisp that could have won £100k
A woman says she has eaten a heart-shaped crisp that could have won her £100,000.
Dawn Sagar, from Oswestry in Shropshire, says she pulled the potential prize-winner from a bag of Walkers ready salted.
But although she took a photo to send to friends, she was unaware there was a competition - so then ate it.
The brand is currently holding a contest to see who can find the best heart-shaped crisp.
"I was on my break at work, having a packet of crisps, and I was just eating [them], talking away, and then I suddenly thought 'oh, a heart, and I'll take a picture of it', because it was the day after Valentine's Day," said Ms Sagar.
"So I sent it to everybody on Snapchat to say 'love you, Valentine's Day'."
She said she was then inundated with messages from people saying "you haven't eaten it?" and she replied saying, "yeah, why not?"
When she went back to work and her friend told her it was "the Walkers heart crisp", she began to realise her error.
"I googled it and went 'oh yeah, that's it. Too late."
'Gutted'
Walkers says both the crisp and the packet need to be kept to be eligible for the prize.
Ms Sagar fished the bag out of the bin but said she had given up on winning the cash and not bothered to send the photo in.
"It's fine, isn't it," she said. "I was gutted at the time... but it's just one of those things."
A Walkers spokesperson said they were sorry to hear of Ms Sagar's "mishap" but said "all is not lost" as the competition was continuing.
