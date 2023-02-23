Community group's wheelchair-accessible minibus stolen
A wheelchair-accessible minibus used by a community group has been stolen.
The 13-seater bus was taken from a car park in Severn Street, Bridgnorth, between 23:00 GMT on Tuesday and 9:00 GMT on Wednesday, police said.
Bridgnorth Community Transport Group stated it could take people in their wheelchairs on the vehicle, which it "can't easily" on its two other buses.
The organisation said the theft would affect its ability to help disabled people get around.
"For the time being we can manage," said Peter Lindsell, from the non-profit group.
"But there are days when we do need all three and obviously [there are]... days when some buses are in for servicing and checks and things."
'Best minibus'
Mr Lindsell said the organisation was insured, following the theft of the vehicle with a rear lift.
However, he added: "We're having to replace one of our other buses that's coming towards the end of its useful life.
"They're finding that there's little second-hand stuff on the market that's suitable and we can't afford a new bus."
The group said it was established to provide affordable, accessible transport to people in Bridgnorth and its surrounding areas who "have difficulty accessing other forms of transport".
Mr Lindsell described the vehicle, with registration FE 66 HVZ, as its "best minibus really".
He stated: "It's the one we least wanted to lose really to be honest.
"We're very disappointed, because it will affect carrying disabled people around if we can't get it back."
