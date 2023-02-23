Parents abused by children under 6, survey finds
- Published
Children younger than six are using extreme violence or controlling behaviour towards their own parents, a survey has found.
Parental Education Growth Support (PEGS), in Shropshire, helps those experiencing child-to-parent abuse.
The organisation, which has supported 3,000 people, recently conducted a survey of 200 parents.
A quarter of respondents said violent, harmful or coercive behaviours had begun before the age of six.
Results showed 30% had changed their mind about contacting a professional in case their other children were "taken away" by authorities.
In February, a review into the case of Anmol Chana, who killed his mum and stepdad in his home, found that organisations in Sandwell should work together more to respond to cases of child-to-parent abuse.
'Literally petrified'
One mum, who has not been named to protect her identity, described how her son began attacking her when he was ten years old.
"The physical [abuse] was throwing things at me, biting, punching, smashing windows [and] getting knives out," she said.
"One time he punched a back door through, glass went in my face," she said.
She said her son, who is now a teenager, went to live with his dad in early 2022, but ended up involved in the county lines drug trade.
PEGS helped her to get the support she needed, she added.
Another mum has described how she was "literally petrified" to live in the same house as her daughter, who had hit her three times. Eventually, she asked for her to be taken away.
"Glasses have been smashed, computer consoles have been smashed, tables have been broken - you name it, anything you can think of is gone," she said.
"Some people may think I'm being cruel, I'm being mean, but they don't have to live with the struggle on a daily basis," she explained, adding that she was in contact with various agencies, including mental health services.
PEGS' founding director Michelle John said the organisation was set up to highlight parents' experiences and to give them an "appropriate response" to safeguard them.
"Just because you haven't experienced something, doesn't mean it doesn't exist," she added.
A spokesperson for Wolverhampton Council said it had taken all safeguarding concerns "very seriously", including cases relating to abuse by a child towards a parent.
"The support offered will be targeted based on the individual needs of the family, and we have offered a wide array of appropriate support in this particular case," they added.