Housing plan approved for former Bridgnorth council HQ
A former council headquarters will be demolished and replaced with 30 homes after planners approved fresh proposals for the development.
They will be constructed on the site of the derelict Westgate building, Bridgnorth, Shropshire, the old home of Bridgnorth District Council.
A previous scheme was turned down by councillors in 2021 over road safety concerns.
Planning officers said the revised scheme addressed the previous issues.
The main concern from two years ago was the inclusion of seven driveways with direct access off Ludlow Road, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
Councillors said they would see cars reversing dangerously into oncoming traffic.
The refusal was supported by the Planning Inspectorate and housing association Homes Plus had to draw up new plans, the LDRS added.
The revised layout has the driveways off Ludlow Road replaced with two shared access points for seven homes which face the road.
The other 23 houses will have access from the main entrance to the development, which is off Wenlock Road.