Grants deadline for Marches firms approaches
- Published
Firms in Shropshire and Herefordshire are being urged to apply to a business grant programme before it expires because of Brexit.
The Business Growth Programme 2 has handed out nearly £4.5m, Marches Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) said.
But as some cash comes from the European Regional Development Fund, it will soon stop being delivered.
Start-ups can bid for up to £10,000, while established firms can get up to £1m until 22 March, says Marches LEP.
One firm that received £50,000 said it allowed them to take on new staff.
Iron and Fire, a speciality coffee roasters and wholesale coffee suppliers in Shrewsbury, had reached a point where it needed the cash to grow, director Joanna De Rycke explained.
"The grant meant we were able to invest in a new bespoke coffee roaster and take on three new members of staff, as well as launch a new website," she said.
The programme is managed by Birmingham City Council and still available in the Marches LEP area.
Marches LEP also highlighted a £30,000 grant given to Leominster light-fitting firm Hector Finch, which used it to move to a new site.
"As a result of the move, the business has brought manufacturing processes in-house and created eight new jobs," the firm's Emma Finch said.