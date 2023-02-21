Shrewsbury tenant worries short-term lets will force her out
- Published
A tenant is increasingly worried her landlord will turn her rented home into a property for short-term lets.
Wig Davies, from Frankwell, Shrewsbury, is part of a campaign to get the council to license short-term lettings, the same way as hotels.
The campaigners say a rise in temporary holiday homes has increased noise from "party houses" on their street.
Shropshire Council said there was no law in place that compels homeowners to notify them of a change in usage.
"But, our planning enforcement team can and does investigate properties, when raised by local residents," Councillor Richard Marshall, cabinet member for Highways and Regulatory Services said.
Ms Davies said it was "scary" for her being a tenant.
"I am worried everyday that I'm going to get a letter from my landlord saying, 'Your time's up, I'm going to make it into a short-term let'," she said.
Due to the demand for short-term lets in Shrewsbury, Ms Davies fears her landlord will make the change, as she said they are able to make "£1,000 a week" rather than her "£600 a month".
And Andy Fenner, chief executive of The Short Term Accommodation Association, said the lets bring investment into rural areas like Shropshire.
"We also bring jobs and we bring income, that stays in local communities," he added.
But local resident Mike Edwards said the lets should be licensed in such a way that residents could be consulted on whether they want short-term let properties in their community.
He said there was also concern for people working and living in Shrewsbury not being able to find a place to rent or buy.
In 2022, Scottish ministers approved a short-term let control area in Edinburgh, meaning in most cases, planning permission will be needed to change the use of an entire residential home to short-term letting.
The council said: "Renting out your home for short periods doesn't usually require planning permission, however, when this changes to a more permanent basis and affects neighbours, it's likely a change of use is required."
There are calls for "proactive change from central government" regarding this matter, it added.
Mr Edwards said he has many parties taking place at the weekend on his street, increasing local noise levels.
The council added: "Noise and anti-social behaviour disruptions can be reported to our environmental protection team."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk