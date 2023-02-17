Pele shirt: 'Offers made' after jersey fails to sell at auction
Auctioneers say private offers have been submitted for a football shirt prepared for Pele's final international match after it failed to sell when it went under the hammer.
The No.10 jersey, one of two made for Brazil's game against Yugoslavia in 1971, had been estimated to fetch up to £30,000 earlier this week.
Pele did not wear it in the match and gave it to the team's masseur.
The shirt was later purchased by a restaurant manager in Shropshire.
The 33-year-old seller, who did not want to reveal his identity, said last month he had bought it from a private collector in 2020.
It went to auction on Wednesday with a guide price of £20,000 to £30,000.
Derbyshire-based Hansons said it had received "post-sale offers" but a decision had not been made on whether to accept any.
Pele - who died in December and was the only player to win the World Cup three times - opted to wear a short-sleeved shirt for his final international, played in Rio.
He gave the unworn long-sleeved jersey to team masseur Abilio Jose de Silva, Hansons said.
It was offered for sale with a letter of authenticity from the masseur's daughter.
