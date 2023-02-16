Music, arts and acrobatics at Telford event

Telford and Wrekin Council
The Chinese Arts and Cultural Centre is among organisations which will be involved in Love Telford

Music, performances, arts and acrobatics will be among attractions at a cultural event in Shropshire next month.

This year's Love Telford will be held in Southwater between midday and 16:00 GMT on 18 March, it has been announced.

It returns with a "host of family fun", following on from the popularity of last year's event, said Telford and Wrekin Council.

It also includes international-themed street food, crafts and sports.

"Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council are delighted to be involved with this event," said its chair Raj Mehta.

"It's a great opportunity to bring all of our communities together for a fun and relaxed event showcasing the different cultures in the borough."

Carolyn Healy, from the local authority, said councillors were also looking forward to its return.

"This is a great start to our events calendar, a free event for all the family to enjoy," she said.

