Shawbury Heath: Girl killed in crash was 'kind, happy and caring'

Lily-May VaughanFamily handout
Lily-May Vaughan's family said they were "heartbroken following the incident and the loss of our angel"

The family of a teenage girl who was killed when a car overturned in a crash have described her as a "beautiful, kind, happy, caring and loving person".

Lily-May Vaughan, 17, died on 4 February on an unnamed road in Shawbury Heath, Shropshire, near the A53.

A boy of the same age was seriously injured and the driver of the other car was unharmed, West Mercia Police said.

Lily-May's family said they were "heartbroken following the incident and the loss of our angel Lily-May".

In a statement released by police, they added: "She was a beautiful, kind, happy, caring and loving person who leaves behind a family that loves her dearly and who'll will miss her each and every day she is no longer with us.

"We are still coming to terms with the devastating loss of a 17-year-old young lady with the world at her feet," the statement said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.