Former Pontesbury police station to become homes for nurses
- Published
A former Shropshire police station is to be made into nurses' accommodation after a council approved plans.
Originally built as a house, the building on Minsterley Road in Pontesbury served as the village's police station for 25 years from 1996.
Police officers were relocated to the new Pavilion community hub in Hall Bank in 2021.
It will be a multi-occupancy house for five nurses employed by Capital Care Group, which now owns the building.
A report by planning officer Kirsty Hodson at Shropshire Council said the application was supported by local councillors and there were no public objections.
The report said the conversion of the building could easily be accommodated with minor alterations to the property, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Pontesbury Parish Council commented: "The parish council strongly supports this application as it provides a much-needed facility for key workers on a site which has ample parking."