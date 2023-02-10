Deaf dog's search for a new home in Shropshire
A deaf dog in need of a new home has been trained to understand hand signals in the hope his basic skills will convince people to adopt him.
The Dogs Trust says it fears people may be hesitant to welcome Charlie, a two-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross, because he cannot hear.
He arrived at the charity's centre in Roden, Shropshire, in November, but so far has had no takers.
He is one of dozens of dogs looking for a forever home in the county.
"Day to day, [Charlie] does pretty well," said Stephanie Parker, an adoption advisor for the trust. "It can be challenging getting his attention when you're out on walks but his other senses are so much more heightened because he is deaf."
The charity said the rising cost of living meant more people were struggling to care for their pets, leaving more animals in need of a new home.
Louise Campbell, Dogs Trust Shrewsbury centre manager, explained: "We've seen a massive increase in the need for help with people wanting to rehome their dogs.
"We are working on giving a lot of practical advice to people on what they can do to keep their dogs in their homes."