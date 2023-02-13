Shrewsbury pleasure boats lifted from Severn for inspection
A 250-tonne crane is set to lift a pair of pleasure boats from a river and on to dry land for essential maintenance.
Both the Sabrina Boat and Little Rea "Picnic Boat" will be taken from the Severn and moved to Frankwell car park in Shrewsbury for their biannual inspection on Monday.
The Maritime Coastguard Agency (MCA) will conduct ultrasound and hull inspections.
Props and rudders would also be examined, said operator Sabrina Tours.
Crowds are expected to witness the lift due to begin at about 08:00 GMT, before a return to the water at about 17:00.
"We will have to have mechanics, welders, boat engineers and painters on hand throughout the day to make sure both boats are ready for our 2023 season," said Dilwyn Jones, managing director of Sabrina Tours.
