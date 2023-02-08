About 460 jobs expected to go in Telford at pensions firm
- Published
About 460 jobs are expected to go at a pensions and insurance company in Shropshire.
ReAssure in Telford is part of the Phoenix Group, which said it would outsource customer servicing to TCS Diligenta.
However, Phoenix said a number of roles would be created in Telford as work was consolidated.
A number of positions at ReAssure will also move to TCS Diligenta as part of the move earmarked for next year.
Phoenix said it was extending its longstanding partnership with IT service provider TCS.
It added this would "consolidate the majority of our policies on to one platform and enable customers to benefit from the clear digital focus, consistent customer journeys and customer proposition provided by one platform".
The company said it was working through which roles would be affected and would be offering support such as career coaching and to those colleagues.
'More sense'
The firm expected a number of roles to be made redundant across ReAssure's three main sites over the next three years and said it was projecting about 460 of those roles to be affected in Telford.
Phoenix Group CEO Andy Briggs said it was committed to supporting all employees affected and would do whatever it could to minimise redundancies.
He said since ReAssure was acquired in 2020, Phoenix had been operating two customer administration platforms concurrently, which gave it "optionality in the short-term".
But Mr Briggs added over the long term, it made "more sense to consolidate policies" on to the TCS platform.