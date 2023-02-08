Owner of ex-hotel in Newport given deadline to make building safe
The owner of a former Shropshire hotel has been given a two-week deadline to make the "eyesore" building safe.
A health and safety inspection of The Royal Victoria Hotel, in Newport, found the property was in a bad condition.
Telford and Wrekin Council has set up an exclusion zone around the building and closed one of the town's busiest roads, St Mary's Street.
The local authority apologised for the disruption and said safety was its main priority.
The area will remain shut for at least three weeks following the 14-day order issued by Telford Magistrates' Court.
A director of the firm which owns the building told BBC Radio Shropshire work on addressing the problem had already started.
The grade-II listed building had become "the shame of Newport" after being "left to rot" and covered in scaffolding, Councillor Peter Scott, who raised concerns about its safety, said.
More than 45 independent businesses are located in the town and the closure has meant a loss of parking and reduced access for many.
Bernard Beech, who runs a nearby antique shop, told Radio Shropshire: "Ninety per cent of my trade comes from people passing through Newport, it has to be sorted.
"I'm going to lose three weeks' worth of business."
"We won't be able to get donations because cars won't be able to get down here," added Lynn Evans, the manager of Reenie and Rupert charity boutique.
Karen Woodcock, who runs the All About Newport website, said: "[Residents] are feeling quite disappointed because it wasn't kept as a hotel and it has been allowed to stay in this state for several years now."
Roger Brock, director of the owning company for the Royal Victoria Hotel, said: "I'm going to work as fast as humanly possible, liaising with everyone, to get the new design in place and the building safe and the road open as quickly as I can."
The project to redevelop the building into either a boarding house for the Haberdasher's Adams school or apartments was delayed by a number of issues including it being "riddled with asbestos", he said.
A spokesperson from Telford and Wrekin Council said owners had until 21 February to make the necessary repairs.
The council said: "If they fail to do this on time, the council will carry out the work and recover the costs."
