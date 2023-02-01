Callum Powell: Hundreds attend car meet memorial to killed driver
- Published
A vigil involving more than 500 cars has taken place in memory of a 23-year-old man who was killed in a crash.
Callum Powell's Vauxhall Astra collided with a lorry on the A5 near Nesscliffe in Shropshire on 23 January.
The car meet, in Shrewsbury, raised more than £5,000 to pay for his funeral and support his family.
A friend who was at the gathering, Louis Hervey, said Mr Powell was "always up for an adventure" and they shared " absolutely amazing memories".
"He was an amazing lad, always friendly to me and my mates if we ever bumped into him out and about in the evenings," Mr Hervey said.
Sophie Rickman, who set up an online donations page said: "There'll always be a piece of him missing in his best friends, families and partners lives."
She said the aim of the fundraiser was "to give Cal the send off he deserves".
Mr Powell's friends and family thanked people who came to show their support.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the fatal crash.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk