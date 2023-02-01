Church Stretton: Firefighters remain at scene of hillside blaze
Firefighters remain at the scene of a large fire that broke out in the Shropshire Hills.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the open area near Shrewsbury Road in Church Stretton at about 17:05 GMT on Tuesday.
It said the blaze involved about 400-sq-m (4305-sq-ft) of grass and the steep hillside leading up to the scene has caused difficulties for crews.
Firefighters remain at the scene to monitor for any hot spots, it added.
The fire service said there was no indication what had caused the fire however an investigation would begin "when all firefighting operations have stopped".
Fire crews from Church Stretton, Ludlow, Shrewsbury, Craven Arms, Newport, Baschurch and Tweedale all attended and helped bring the blaze under control in four hours on Tuesday.