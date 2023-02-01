Shrewsbury community install life-saving defibrillators
A community group that started in lockdown to support residents during the pandemic have installed new defibrillators.
Belle Vue and Coleham Community Action Group in Shrewsbury had received almost £7,000 of funding from the National Lottery.
The life-saving equipment has now been installed in four locations, including a pharmacy and three pubs.
John Ingham, chairman of the group, said it may help save many lives.
The machines have been installed at The Prince of Wales, The Red Barn and The Cross Foxes pubs and chemist Lunt Pharmacy on Hereford Road.
Mr Ingham said the appeal was prompted by the death of a local woman and received a £6,888 National Lottery Community Fund grant.
"Whilst researching this scenario, I was amazed that children have cardiac arrests and these machines have saved children's lives," he said.
"We try to please the community and make it a safer and better place for them to work and play."
Mr Ingham added that those who needed to use the defibrillators should call emergency services and follow instructions.
Kate Halliday, councillor for Belle Vue Ward, said it was a "massive boost" to the area, which previously did not have any defibrillators.
"If anybody sees anybody unconscious or semi-conscious, especially if they've stopped breathing or are having any problems breathing, these defibrillators can save their lives basically," she said.