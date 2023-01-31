Crews tackle large fire on Telford industrial estate
- Published
Firefighters have been called to a "serious" building fire in Telford.
People living near Hadley Industrial Estate have been advised to keep windows and doors closed as a precaution because of smoke coming from the building.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Telford, Wellington and Shrewsbury were in attendance.
Footage shared on social media showed black smoke pouring from one side of the building.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.