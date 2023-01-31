Concerns over disabled access at new Shropshire footbridge
- Published
Wheelchair users have expressed disappointment at being unable to use a revolutionary new footbridge which replaced a "high-risk" rural crossing.
Network Rail has said the so-called flow bridge at Wistanstow, Shropshire, was the first of its type in the UK and it could decide to move it elsewhere.
The issue of disability access has been raised in comments on Facebook.
Network Rail said it "always carries out accessibility assessments for all new footbridges".
Flow is an acronym standing for fibre reinforced polymer, lower-cost, optimised-design, working bridge.
It opened on Friday and has been warmly welcomed by many users.
But in comments on social media several people questioned how accessible the bridge was.
Kathryn Wright wrote: "Disabled aren't going to be able to use it. It's bad enough for people that have some mobility but what about wheelchairs and prams."
Chris Lovelock said: "2023 and making infrastructure without disabled access."
Campaigner Fiona Stevenson, from Telford, who for 10 years has raised awareness of rail issues affecting those with disabilities, said the bridge had solved a "problem".
Miss Stevenson, 55, who is a wheelchair user, said: "Because of the need to make [it] safe, they had to do something rather than nothing.
"But it doesn't include people with disabilities."
She stated the new structure had not been "looked at properly" to fulfil their needs, although she added designers were "looking at that".
Programme manager at Network Rail Wales and Border Andy Cross said: "This footbridge is a prototype of an innovative design that has the potential to transform railway crossing safety in an affordable, sustainable and efficient way.
"The FLOW bridge is such a unique and unusual design, we needed a proof of concept version to establish whether it would work. Starting with a stepped bridge was the most economical option but we have already looked at concepts for ramped and lift compatible bridges.
"Network Rail always carries out accessibility assessments for all new footbridges. At this location, a stepped bridge was deemed appropriate and will be a positive boost for the local community, reopening a public right of way.
"Accessibility has not been compromised as there is already a road railway crossing 200 metres south of the FLOW bridge."
Mr Cross has previously said if it was not being used enough, the company could decide to "lift and shift it to somewhere where it is more needed".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk