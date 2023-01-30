Delight for Gobowen SEND students over charity shop award
A charity shop run with students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) is celebrating after winning an award.
The Vintage Advantage was set up by Derwen College in Gobowen, Shropshire, to help its SEND pupils get work experience in the retail industry.
The shop was given the Innovation Award at the Charity Retail Awards.
"We were over the moon, amazed that we won," commercial supervisor Sharon Jones said.
The outlet was the first charity shop set up by the college and has been based at its campus since 2021.
Funds raised by students at the store go towards Derwen's charity and the organisation said several students had used the experience to go on to paid work.
"We're really proud that we are being recognised. It's a real success story," Ms Jones added.
