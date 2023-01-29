Rugby legends inspire Bridgnorth man's 52-marathon challenge
- Published
The fundraising efforts of rugby legends Kevin Sinfield and Doddie Weir are the inspiration for one man's aim to run 52 marathons this year.
Robin Mawby, from Bridgnorth, Shropshire, set himself the target after turning 52 this month.
His marathons will include runs in Paris and Dublin and all in aid of a motor neurone disease (MND) charity.
"I've been so inspired by the likes of Doddie Weir and especially Kevin Sinfield," he said.
Former Scotland rugby international Doddie Weir, who died in November, was diagnosed with MND and went on to raise millions.
While Kevin Sinfield raised £1.5m for MND charities after completing seven ultra marathons in seven days in 2022.
"The things that they have done raising money for MND research has just been absolutely staggering," Mr Mawby told BBC Radio Shropshire.
Having completed 40 marathons in the last three years, the finance director said while he was a regular runner his latest 52-marathon mission - in aid of the MND Association - would be "out of my comfort zone".
"The people that are supporting me in whatever way are absolutely fantastic," he added.
