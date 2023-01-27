Bridgnorth Cliff Railway staff made 'temporarily' redundant
A cliff railway is having to make the majority of its staff redundant while the attraction is closed for work on a nearby wall.
Out of Bridgnorth Cliff Railway's 16 staff, 14 will be made redundant, while the general manager and engineer stay on.
It has been closed since December 2022 due to a dangerous wall the town council is fixing.
The authority said its aim was to "protect the public from harm".
It added it was working "promptly" to fix it but "the temporary closure of the Cliff Railway is a sensible step to take".
Dr Malvern Tipping, the owner of the attraction that takes people between Low Town and High Town in Bridgnorth, said he hoped the wall would be fixed by Easter and added he planned on giving staff their jobs back when it reopened.
