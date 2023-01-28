Shropshire Council car parks get charge points with £1m funding
Work is under way to install electric vehicle [EV] charging points at five council-run car parks in Shropshire.
Car parks in Shrewsbury, Wem and Much Wenlock will be the first to benefit from nearly £1m given to the council to install on-street charge points.
The scheme will bring 271 charging points to 40 locations, helping those who want to plug-in electric vehicles.
Shropshire Council said it would put it in the top 3% of authorities nationwide for the number of charge points.
The authority was previously 65th out of 375 councils, but would move to 11th place for charge points, it said.
Ian Nellins, cabinet member for climate change, environment and transport, said the progress was "fantastic".
"EVs are much better for the environment as they give off less pollution and greenhouse gases, and it's imperative that we look at more sustainable ways to get around our large and rural county," he said.
Installation is beginning at Falcons Court and St Mary's Lane in Much Wenlock; Mill Street and Aston Street in Wem; and at Shrewbury's Abbey Foregate.
The council, which is working with Connected Kerb, was awarded £902,940 by the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles.
Nearly one third of the UK's public charging devices are in London, new government data has shown.
But last year the West Midlands saw the biggest increase, with 53% more devices.
