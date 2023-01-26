Boy, 13, charged after string of sex assaults
A 13-year-old boy has been charged following a string of sexual assaults on women and girls in Telford.
Police received five reports between 15 December 2022 and 19 January that women and girls aged between 16 and 34 had been targeted in Hadley and Leegomery.
The boy has been charged with nine sexual assaults, two attempted rapes and assault by beating.
He appeared at Kidderminster Youth Court on Wednesday and was remanded into the care of the local authority.
