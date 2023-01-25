Wrekin rower dies a year after crossing the Atlantic
A member of a rowing team that completed an Atlantic crossing a year ago has died.
Gary Richards, 57, one of a quartet known as the Wrekin Rowers, was diagnosed with cancer when he returned to the UK.
He was well-known around Telford, where his community strongly supported the crew's 3,000 mile (4828km) effort.
In a tribute, his teammates said the "strong and determined man" fought the disease "much longer than expected".
Despite being given about four months to live, Mr Richards survived long enough to carry the Commonwealth Games baton, the tribute added.
He was also able to witness his younger brother, and fellow rower, Stuart, get married.
Mr Richards thought he had pulled a stomach muscle during the last hours of the 40-day Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, but was later diagnosed with terminal duodenal cancer.
"Gary was an extremely well-known and liked personality in the Telford area where he lived," the tribute continued.
"[He] was one of those rare people that just made things happen and helped other people along the way. He epitomised the phrase 'if you can be one thing, be kind'.
"It is a small comfort that one of the final things Gary took part in was a wonderful adventure doing something crazy and supported by so many people when he was doing it."
Mr Richards was supported in his final days by Severn Hospice, a charity his crew had raised tens of thousands of pounds for during their cross-Atlantic challenge.
He is survived by his partner, two brothers and father.
