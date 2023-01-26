New Telford academy to train 350 engineering apprentices
- Published
A new £3m academy is expected to train more than 350 apprentices in the next 12 months in engineering and industrial skills.
The facility at the T54 business park in Telford is being run by In-Comm Training.
It will also improve the skills of 2,500 existing workers, managing director Gareth Jones said.
"This technical academy will play an important role in generating the talent of the future," he said.
The firm runs similar facilities in the Black Country and Shrewsbury, and said manufacturers in the area called for a training centre in Telford.
"A strong UK economy needs a buoyant manufacturing sector, and we'll only achieve this by growing engineering and industrial skills," the firm's chief operating officer Bekki Phillips said.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.