Plans for new driving test centre in Whitchurch
- Published
A new driving test centre could be coming to north Shropshire.
The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has applied to the council for parts of Whitchurch Civic Centre to be used as a test centre.
Campaigners have been calling for a new site since the previous facility closed in April 2021.
The Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, Helen Morgan, has been urging the DVSA to speed up the process.
"It may seem a small step forward, but it is a significant one given how long we have all been waiting," she said.
"Hopefully the application will be promptly approved and this will open the way for driving tests to return to Whitchurch as soon as possible."
The town's former centre at The Lodge on Dodington was shut in a bid to cut costs.
Following its closure, learner drivers have faced higher priced driving lessons to accommodate travel to their nearest centre in Telford or Shrewsbury.
'Fantastic impact'
Ron Ingall, chair of the Whitchurch and District Association of Professional Driving Instructors, said: "I'm over the moon and very pleased, after seven months of prolonged negotiations with the DVSA, we have something moving.
"It would have a fantastic impact on learner drivers, not only in time, financially they will be able to cut their lessons down.
"Instead of having double lessons all the time, they can have single lessons which will halve the cost."
The driving agency's planning application includes proposals for two interview rooms at the Civic Centre be used as offices for driving instructors.
Four spaces would be used to accommodate DVSA use - two for test-takers and two for driving instructors.
The application suggests the centre will be open from 08:00 GMT to 14:30 Monday to Friday, with two part-time members of staff.