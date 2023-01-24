RAF worker Glenn Poyner in court over child sex charges
- Published
A Royal Air Force worker has appeared in court charged with a string of sex offences against underage girls.
Glenn Poyner is accused of alleged incidents carried out between 2018 and 2021 at several locations, including in Worcestershire and Shropshire, West Mercia Police said.
Telford Magistrates Court earlier barred him from contact with anyone under 16 until his next court date.
Mr Poyner was also given a curfew and will be electronically monitored.
The 34-year-old, who lives at RAF Benson in Oxfordshire, will next appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on 21 February.
The 16 offences he is charged with include 10 counts of rape of underage girls, two of assault by penetration, two of taking indecent images, one of sexual assault and another of making an indecent image.
District judge Kevin Grego told Mr Poyner he must not have any contact with anyone under the age of 16 "other than inadvertent contact in the course of daily life".
His representative, Kate Cooper, said has been "signed off" work but still lives on the air base near Wallingford. She did not specify his exact role.