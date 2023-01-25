We need more floods cash to help Ironbridge, says council
The government has been asked for more money to prevent flooding in a Shropshire town.
Telford and Wrekin Council also asked for different flood defences for Ironbridge, and work in the upper River Severn to slow the flow of water.
A motion passed by the Labour authority said the government was using "sticking plasters to the issues of flooding".
Council leader, Councillor Shaun Davies said there needed to be a long-term plan to address the recurring problem.
Ironbridge regularly floods when water levels in the River Severn rise, and in 2020 temporary barriers buckled in the wake of Storm Dennis.
Last year the council said it needed an estimated £40m to invest in a long-term solution to keep the town safe from flooding.
Following flooding earlier this month, councillors have agreed to write to Defra asking for greater support.
Councillor Carolyn Healy said that while the barriers in Ironbridge were operated by the Environment Agency, there was a "significant cost" to the council.
She said: "The increased frequency of flooding events is adding a further pressure on already stretched council resources."
Councillor Healy's motion also drew attention to the "huge emotional and financial impact on residents and businesses".
She said the current barriers were "a great design", but wanted to see barriers that were cheaper to install and less disruptive to those residents and businesses, taking up less of the road.
Councillor Davies said there needed to be "a well thought-out, well-resourced programme of action to reduce flooding in our borough".
Mario Thomas, who has been landlord of the Boat Inn in Jackfield for 10 months, has just finished clearing up after the most recent flood, and is ready to reopen after being shut for two weeks.
He said the clean-up costs were an extra financial burden, but he was thankful the flooding happened in the quieter winter months.
In 2020, the government announced a £200 million innovation fund to help tackle flooding.
Defra has been approached for a response to the council's latest requests.