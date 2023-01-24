Sir Elton John sends concert tickets to Telford students
- Published
Sir Elton John has stuck to his promise of sending students to his farewell tour after being "blown away" by their lockdown rendition of one of his songs.
In 2020, the students of Telford Priory School remotely performed I'm Still Standing with teacher Ben Millington.
Sir Elton sent them a video message saying he had watched it "three times" and that he'd get them tickets to one of his future shows.
The now ex-pupils will see him play in Birmingham on 10 June.
Mr Millington said the star got in touch and told them to "take their pick" of any of the dates on his UK farewell tour.
Sir Elton, 75, is currently in the UK performing his final tour after announcing in 2018 it would be his last so he could prioritise his family.
The star said he was "blown away" after being sent the students' video by a friend in lockdown.
Mr Millington told the BBC he wasn't shocked that the singer had stuck to his promise, as "both Elton and David Furnish were so nice and supportive of the work I am doing with these young talented musicians".
All the students who were involved in the video are now studying music at university, Mr Millington said.
"I just knew he would come through," he added.