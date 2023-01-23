Man arrested after fatal A5 lorry crash near Nesscliffe
- Published
A 24-year-old man has died after the car he was driving crashed with a lorry in Shropshire.
It happened on the A5 Holyhead Road, between Nesscliffe and Montford Bridge, shortly after 03:00 GMT.
A 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remained in custody, West Mercia Police said.
The deceased, from Shrewsbury, was declared dead at the scene.
Authorities have shut the affected section of the A5 in both directions.
The closure - expected to be lifted on Monday afternoon - has caused long queues on surrounding roads as motorists seek to find alternative routes on country lanes.
"Ambulance staff found the driver of the car in a critical condition," said a spokesperson for the ambulance service.
"Unfortunately, it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased."