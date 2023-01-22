At-risk Shrewsbury swimming club hits fundraising target
A swimming club says it has reached its fundraising target, safeguarding its future after struggling due to rising costs and the pandemic.
Shrewsbury Amateur Swimming Club wanted to raise £15,000 after it faced a drop in members and rising pool hire costs, and was unable to hold competitions.
It reached the target ahead of Sunday's deadline, the club said.
The money will also go towards gala fees, coaching and buying equipment, club chair Anna Fletcher said.
"We're absolutely delighted," she said.
"When we set the target in November... I thought gosh, we can do this and it's been a really, really exciting journey - tearful at times but my goodness everyone in the local community has just rallied behind us."
'Across the line'
The club said Covid had stopped swim meets which were "the financial lifeline that swimming clubs need".
There had also been a fall in membership due to the pandemic.
In July, the club said it received the "devastating" news that its local competition pool had to close due to roof damage and would remain closed for the foreseeable future.
"This means we are still unable to run our competition open meets and with no date in the near future as to when we can hold one again we have lost in excess of £15,000 expected income," the fundraising page said.
Persimmon Homes, which is building a local development and had heard about the campaign, donated £5,000, Ms Fletcher said.
Another local firm, WR Partners, also donated enough to get the campaign "across the line" in the past few days.
Ms Fletcher said fundraising in the community had made her see how much the club had spanned generations.
"It's just so incredibly heart warming that the club means so much to people in the community.... It will just really safeguard the future of the club so I cannot thank people enough for donating."
