Appeal as fire causes damage to Shrewsbury Abbey
- Published
The hunt for an arson suspect is under way after a portable toilet outside a church was set on fire.
Shrewsbury Abbey suffered about £5,000 of damage as the blaze spread, said West Mercia Police.
CCTV captured the suspect going into the toilet on 16 December between 04:00 and 05:00 GMT.
The fire destroyed the on-hire toilet and caused damage to the church building, a wall and notice board.
"We don't know what was on the mind of the person who caused the fire but it could be that they were just short of something to do and didn't think about the residual damage it would cause," Steve Swinden, from the church, said.
The police force has urged anyone who recognised the person in the footage - or the person themselves - to come forward.
