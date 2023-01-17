Les Barker: Football fan and poet dies after New Saints game
A football fan who had spent the afternoon watching his favourite team play died in the car park after the match, the club has announced.
Les Barker watched The New Saints defeat Newtown in the JD Welsh Cup at Park Hall stadium, in Oswestry, Shropshire, on Saturday.
The club said he was found unresponsive in his car by a member of the cleaning staff at 08:45 GMT the next day.
A statement on its website said Mr Barker had a suspected cardiac arrest.
Chairman Mike Harris paid tribute to the Manchester-born poet, who authored more than 70 books and released 20 albums, and said the club was "deeply saddened" by the news.
"On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to all of his family and friends at this extremely sad time.
"He will be dearly missed and we would like to dedicate Saturday's win to him."
Mr Barker relocated to Bwlchgwyn, near Wrexham in north Wales, in the mid-2000s and began following the Oswestry-based side.
There will be a minute's silence in his memory before games on Tuesday and Saturday.