Road closure charges planned for Shropshire community events
Remembrance Day parades, street parties and other events in Shropshire could have to pay for temporary road closures under council plans.
Fees from £40-£1,480 would be charged by Shropshire Council depending on the nature of the event.
Registered charities would be exempt and councillor Richard Marshall said the fees should not be an "unwarranted deterrent".
But one mayor said charging for Remembrance events was "disgusting".
"In perpetuity, the people we are there to represent and remember on Remembrance Day have already paid. To try and bring this to Remembrance Day is disgusting," Oswestry mayor Jay Moore said.
The draft proposals include charging town and parish councils £100 for smaller events such as village fetes and £295 for larger ones like a carnival.
Other non-commercial groups would have to pay from £40-£590, depending on the size of the event and commercial organisations from £145-£1,480.
A report for the authority said the proposals could raise £25-30,000 annually to be spent on key services.
The plans will be discussed by the authority's cabinet on Wednesday and include a list of events in Shropshire including Cosford Air Show, several 10K runs and Oswestry Food and Drink Festival.
Mr Moore said while charities would not be charged for their events, there could be a cost for Oswestry's 5K and 10K runs as a company organised them.
"Really it's raising money for charity, thousands but technically it is a commercial event. So when you sign up for the run and pay your fee, that fee is probably going to have to go up," he said.
Some commercial organisers have made good profits from events in Shropshire in recent years, Mr Marshall said.
"It seems both reasonable and appropriate to apply charges for the use of the council's highways to provide a financially sustainable approach for the council," he added.
"An important factor in considering proposed fee scales is to ensure fees are not an unwarranted deterrent for event organisers wishing to hold an event in Shropshire."