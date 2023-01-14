Market Drayton A529 safety work to see road close
Safety improvement work on a dangerous stretch of A road, will see it close for 19 days.
The A529 outside Market Drayton was named by the government in 2016 as one of 50 roads in Britain with the worst safety record.
Work on the £3.9m scheme on a stretch between Hinstock and Audlem began in 2019 and the latest phase will see the speed limit reduced.
Shropshire Council's Richard Marshall said the safety work was "much-needed".
From Monday, the A529 will close between 9:30 and 16:00 GMT between Great Hales Street and the Phoenix Bank River Tern Crossing.
"The award of this funding from the Department for Transport has already enabled us to carry out essential and much-needed safety work and reduce risk of injury or accident on the A529," Mr Marshall said.
Work will include cutting the speed limit on the northbound approach to Market Drayton from 60mph to 50mph.
The first phase, which began in 2019, saw improvements at key locations such as Mount Pleasant crossroads.
There has been a number of deaths on the A529 and The Road Safety Foundation charity estimated the work on the stretch between Hinstock and Audlem would save 68 lives over the next 20 years.
The latest work will see the existing 30mph speed limit within Market Drayton extended southbound by approximately 85 metres and a physical, central island installed.
There will also be improved pedestrian access from the Newport Road car park towards the town centre, maintenance of the existing road and footpaths, and an extension and upgrading of street lighting.
During the closures, there will be signed diversions in place and businesses will be open as normal, Shropshire Council said.