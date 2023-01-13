Grants in Shropshire to mark King Charles's coronation
Community groups, schools and charities are being offered grants towards events and projects to mark King Charles III's coronation.
Two types of grant are available from Telford and Wrekin Council, with one of up to £5,000 and the other between £5,000 and £15,000.
The ceremony on 6 May at Westminster Abbey will be followed by a bank holiday on 8 May.
Applications have to be made by 29 January.
The grants, which have to be match-funded, can also be used for legacy projects that mark the occasion, the authority says.
Priority will be given towards applications with a strong plan to protect the environment, according to council leader Shaun Davies.
"We are asking applicants to consider the sustainability of their celebration and minimising its negative impact on the environment," he said.
