Wellington cafe scared as bills set to double next month
A local cafe's energy bills will double next month as its fixed-term contract comes to an end.
Gratitude Cafe, in Wellington, is currently paying £600 a month on a capped price. In February the cheapest its broker can find is £1,200.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt says the current support package, which caps the unit cost of gas and electricity, finishes at the end of March.
Owner Michelle Busby said the cafe would have to cut hours for staff.
"We will have to increase prices on our menu and of course customers can't necessarily afford that," she added.
'Hit on every level'
Ms Busby said she felt cafes should be classed as high energy intensive businesses, which would mean more support.
"No-one wants to sit in a cold cafe," Ms Busby said.
She added the cafe did not qualify for any of the business tax relief.
"We're hit on every level," she said.
From April, a new scheme will see businesses get a discount on wholesale prices rather than costs being capped as under the current one.
Mr Hunt said the government was "taking difficult decisions to bring down inflation while giving as much support to families and business as we are able".