Marches firms offered £20k energy efficiency grants
Businesses in Shropshire and Herefordshire are being offered grants of up to £20,000 to help them save energy.
Community buildings will also be able to access the money, Marches Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) said.
Each can use the grants from the £1.5m scheme for energy efficient equipment.
"The soaring cost of energy is one of the biggest issues to impact business in recent years," chief executive Rachel Laver said.
Experts could also visit organisations under the project and give them a free examination of their energy consumption and how to streamline it, the LEP added.
Advice on making applications is available here.
