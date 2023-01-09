More flood barriers erected along Severn amid high river levels
Work has started to erect more flood barriers due to high river levels and heavy rain forecast.
Flood warnings are in place for the River Severn at Frankwell, Shrewsbury, in Shropshire and Kempsey in Worcestershire.
A number of flood alerts have also been issued for the Wye in Herefordshire and Lugg south of Leominster.
Temporary barriers are being put up in Bewdley, Worcestershire and Ironbridge in Shropshire.
A yellow weather warning affecting parts of the West Midlands and Wales has been issued from 06:00 BST on Tuesday.
New Road in Ironbridge would remain closed for work on Monday to put up barriers on a stretch from the museum to the bridge, said Telford and Wrekin Council.
Buildwas Road would remain open, along with all businesses in The Gorge, unless there was flooding, it added.
Richard Eley, owner of Darbys 1779 tea room, said there was a "massive volume of water" flowing down the Severn but the barriers would help protect homes and businesses.
"It's a tough time and it's a tough decision that's got to be made," he added.
Barriers are in use at Frankwell, Shrewsbury, with the Frankwell and Riverside car parks shut.
Water levels in the county would continue to be "high all the way through the week," said Nick Green from the Environment Agency.
"The whole catchment is soggy, there's a lot of rain fallen and we could see levels increase," he added.
In Worcestershire, the River Severn has flooded paths at Worcester between South Parade and Diglis.
Flood pumps have been installed on Hylton Road, while New Street in Upton-upon-Severn is shut due to flood gates.
Stourport Road in Bewdley is also closing for flood barrier installation.
West Mercia Police said officers were called to rescue several stranded vehicles and issued a plea for drivers not to enter flood water.
