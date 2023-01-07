Ludlow farm that supports local children receives £15k grant
A farm that supports children with learning difficulties has received a £15,000 grant for essential repairs.
Lower Bush Farm, based near Ludlow, was awarded the funding by Shropshire Council.
The farm provides opportunities for adults and children in the local area to learn about farming and develop social and rural skills.
The funding has enabled the venue to make necessary roof repairs and upgrade existing facilities.
Rowanna Britten from the farm said the funding would allow it to continue with work supporting those in the local area.
"It means we can offer service users a warm place during the colder months and the option to work inside or outside, depending on the weather," she said.
