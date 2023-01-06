West Mercia PC sacked for assaulting officers in Shrewsbury
- Published
A West Mercia Police officer has been sacked for assaulting two colleagues.
A misconduct hearing, chaired by Chief Constable Pippa Mills, heard PC Kiaran Wain carried out the assaults while off-duty in Shrewsbury on 13 October 2022.
He received a police caution the following day and, at the hearing on Thursday, it was found his behaviour amounted to gross misconduct.
The former officer has been dismissed without notice.
"PC Wain let himself, his colleagues, the force and our communities down with his actions," said Ms Mills.
"We will not tolerate anyone assaulting our officers, not least an off-duty officer who fully understands the challenges of the role and the difficulties that officers face on a daily basis."
The former officer would be placed on the College of Policing barred list and not be employable within a UK police service, said the force.