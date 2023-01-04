Restaurant fire closes road in Oakengates, Telford

Scene of fireShropshire Fire Service
Firefighters say all three floors of the building were affected

A road in Shropshire was temporarily closed as fire crews tackled a blaze at a restaurant and takeaway.

Four appliances were sent to Kay's Lounge in Oxford Street, Oakengates, Telford, shortly before 10:00 GMT.

The fire, inside an extractor chimney, affected all floors of the three-storey property, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Crews used breathing apparatus to tackle the flames. They have now left the scene and the road has reopened.

Earlier, station manager Craig Jackson tweeted: "Please keep your distance from smoke and the working area."

Robert Hukins
People were warned about smoke around the premises earlier

